Leaky building lawyers appeal negligence suit

Spencer on Byron. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Fri, 17 May 2024
Law firm Grimshaw & Co will appeal a negligence ruling against it brought by former clients.It had acted for homeowners in Takapuna apartment building Spencer on Byron.  A ruling delivered in May last year said the leaky building litigators should pay damages for their work for homeowners at the apartment building on Auckland’s North Shore.  The award against the lawyers was $3.27 million, with costs of $1m.After a four-week trial Justice Kiri Tahana found that Grimshaw was professionally negligent and had breached...
