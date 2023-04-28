Menu
Major build-to-rent project planned for Takapuna

A render of the new build-to-rent development in Takapuna. (Image: Eke Panuku)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 28 Apr 2023
A new build-to-rent development with 350 apartments in Takapuna will provide an economic boost to the town centre and offer more housing choice.Described by Auckland urban regeneration agency Eke Panuku as the first major build-to-rent development on the North Shore, the project is being developed on a 2875-square-metre site on Auburn St between Huron and Northcroft streets.Eke Panuku announced it had entered into an agreement to sell the site to a consortium made up of Cedar Pacific and McConnell Property on Thursday.Cedar Pacific is a special...
