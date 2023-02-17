'Mindset shift' as more home sellers fall into the red

City loft apartments are more likely to lose money in the current cycle. (Image: BusinessDesk)

The apartment market may be a cheaper first step on to the property ladder for first-home buyers or investors, but it's also the most likely to be hit by a market downturn.The latest data from property analytics firm CoreLogic shows that about a quarter of apartment sales during the final quarter of last year sold for less than the purchase price, with a median loss of $52,750. For those that did make a profit on their apartment resale, that came in at a median of $129,500. It's the highest level of capital losses in a decade, thou...