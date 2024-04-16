Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Ministry racks up rent bill as dispute over vacated office drags on

Ministry racks up rent bill as dispute over vacated office drags on
The lights are on but nobody's home at the education ministry's abandoned head office. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Tue, 16 Apr 2024
The Ministry of Education is still embroiled in a dispute with a landlord nearly two years after an engineer’s report led the department to evacuate its head office. The disagreement has now gone to arbitration and concerns the Wellington building known as Mātauranga House, which is a reference to the ministry’s te reo name. The property at 33 Bowen St, next to the Reserve Bank, previously housed the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.In 2019, the building was sold to Wellington Investment Group for $82 million wit...
Property sponsored by
At Staircase we’re here for one reason: to help New Zealanders to step up the financial independence they’ve always dreamed of.
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, April 16
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, April 16

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Coal mine consent restrictions to ease

Coal mine resource consents will be treated like any extractive mining application.

Pattrick Smellie 9:00am
Coal mine consent restrictions to ease
Primary Sector

The high cost of food and fibre caution

Report say food & fibre sector holds good potential for NZ to grow its export footprint.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The high cost of food and fibre caution

More Property

Developers’ bankruptcy battle enters fourth year
Property

Developers’ bankruptcy battle enters fourth year

No love lost between Tim Edney and Neville Mahon. 

Victoria Young 12 Apr 2024
Wellington council picks Precinct for major civic square project
Property

Wellington council picks Precinct for major civic square project

Firm will fund and build the new five-star green building.

Staff reporters 11 Apr 2024
Govt set to roll back Labour's tenancy law changes
Property

Govt set to roll back Labour's tenancy law changes

Bill will reintroduce 90-day no-cause periodic-tenancy terminations.

Staff reporters 11 Apr 2024
The macroeconomic factors reshaping retirement
Economy

The macroeconomic factors reshaping retirement

There are reasons Summerset is outperforming Ryman. Some are chance, others are not.

Gregor Thompson 05 Apr 2024