Morrison & Co sells five private-public assets for $200m

Staff reporters
Mon, 12 Dec 2022
Australasian alternative asset manager Morrison & Co has agreed to sell five of its New Zealand private-public infrastructure assets to UK-headquartered Amber Infrastructure Group for $200 million.Under the agreement, the five assets from Morrison & Co’s Public Infrastructure Partners (PIP) portfolio will be wholly owned by the Amber-advised International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP), which is listed on the London Stock Exchange.The assets include the Hobsonville Point Primary and Secondary schools, which are under the NZ Sc...
Markets Free Market close

NZ shares fall ahead of big financial news week

Local investors are biding their time ahead of a massive financial news week.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Energy

Onslow pumped hydro decision delayed

The delay is not expected to materially impact the project’s work programme.

Ian Llewellyn 5:17pm
Economy

TWI changes show slow shift in trade patterns

Trade-weighted index change reflects small shifts in NZ trade.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00pm