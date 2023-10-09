Menu
Move to reduce upfront emissions makes solid investment sense – Leighs

Pouring the low-carbon concrete foundation at 211 High St. (Image: Portus)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
Developer Anthony Leighs says using mass timber and a carbon-‘light’ concrete product will shave about 79% off the amount of embodied carbon on his latest commercial build.Leighs’ property development firm, Portus, uses a cross-laminated timber (CLT) product at its four-storey 211 High St development in central Christchurch. The 4,518 square metre office and retail block, on a site formerly home to the Excelsior Hotel, is being built at an estimated $30 million and is expected to be complete next April. The 129-...
