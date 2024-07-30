Menu
New house price index will tell homeowners 'what they really want to know'

CoreLogic's new hedonic house price index will be smoother and faster, it says. (Image: Bloomberg)
Maria Slade
Tue, 30 Jul 2024
Property data company CoreLogic is changing the way it calculates house prices, a move it says will provide a more timely and detailed view of the market.From Aug 1, the CoreLogic New Zealand Residential Property Index will be based on the "hedonic imputation model", a method that doesn’t use government valuations and considers more information about a home’s characteristics.CoreLogic chief economist Kelvin Davidson said the statistical technique builds up a house price from 15 individual components, such as the number of...
Paper Plus store owners kept in dark about capital raise
Retail

Paper Plus store owners kept in dark about capital raise

The retailer’s franchisor is facing “material uncertainty”.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Climate change

More government action needed if climate targets to be met

The Climate Change Commission has released its first emissions reduction inventory.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Investing by the (good) book

Ten (holy) investment policy items via papal decree. 

David Chaplin 5:00am
Property

Wealthy developer forces subbies to take huge haircut

Creditors left owing $3m are galled Aaron Ghee has other luxury projects. 

Maria Slade 30 Jul 2024
Property

Third Age Health's profit up 140%

The company's shares are up 23% since late May.

Gregor Thompson 30 Jul 2024
Property

Officials move on Richard Yan’s castle

Richard Yan's extensive heritage property is being sold following his bankruptcy.

Tom Raynel 26 Jul 2024
Property

Action against Hawkins directors stalled

Proceedings by the failed group's liquidators relate to a leaky building claim.

Maria Slade 24 Jul 2024