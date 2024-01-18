Menu
New lending rules ‘speed bump’ to regional recovery

Resort areas such as Queenstown could be impacted by changes to lending rules. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Thu, 18 Jan 2024
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand says its latest curbs to lending won’t have much initial bite, but economists believe it could be a different story in pricier regions.The Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) is set to roll out debt-to-income ratio (DTI) speed limits by mid-year, intended as an additional measure to protect lenders by limiting mortgages to those with higher DTIs.The general frame for the policy was announced last April, and while the debt-to-household annual income ratio has yet to be set, there is consensus by property economists th...
