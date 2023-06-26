Menu
Office rentals hit a high as new buildings come on line

Developments like One Queen St will push up office rentals, putting pressure on secondary yields. (Image: Precinct)
Brent Melville
Mon, 26 Jun 2023
Auckland's premium office rental market breached $800 per square metre for the first time during the past quarter, as tenants upgraded into higher-value newer buildings in the city.Brokers expect price hikes – particularly at the top end of the market – to be a theme over the coming years, after a host of new office developments and tight vacancies, which are expected to see rentals pushed up by another 3.5% by the end of the year.Gavin Read, head of research at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), said some of that was being driven by net...
Mark Hotchin's lawsuit over property deal goes to trial
Finance

Mark Hotchin's lawsuit over property deal goes to trial

The dispute relates to rental income.

Riley Kennedy 1:11pm
Opinion

Bloomberg: Mutiny leaves Putin a naked emperor

Public reaction shows Russia’s heart isn’t with Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 26, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Money Answers: 'Is home ownership possible for someone like me?'
Property Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: 'Is home ownership possible for someone like me?'

It's never easy but always possible to buy your first home.

Frances Cook 24 Jun 2023
Australian owner pegged for Queenstown-Lakes campgrounds
Property

Australian owner pegged for Queenstown-Lakes campgrounds

The leaseholder since 2014 has onsold the management agreement, with no council input.

Brent Melville 23 Jun 2023
Generator leading the revitalisation of Wynyard Quarter
Infrastructure Free Exclusive

Generator leading the revitalisation of Wynyard Quarter

Generator is set to develop a new building in Wynyard Quarter, to open in mid-2025.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 22 Jun 2023