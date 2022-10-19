See full details
Prices are stable, but residential market has 'stopped' – D&H Steel

Brent Melville

Wed, 19 Oct 2022

D&H Steel in Henderson says hospitals are picking up the slack from apartments. (Image: BusinessDesk)
One of the country's top-tier structural steel companies, D&H Steel Construction, says its pricing has now stabilised but is 25% higher after two years of covid-related price escalations.Managing director Wayne Carson said the West Auckland-based company wasn’t seeing the same level of disruption, or the increases that had characterised the past couple of trading years. “We seem to be heading into a stable supply chain moving ahead, touch wood.” The reference to wood may seem strange for a steel man, but Cars...

