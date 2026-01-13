Property developer bankrupt for third time

Menu
David Williams with his wife, Fiona. (Image: Norrie Montgomery)
Maria Slade
Maria Slade
Tue, 13 Jan 2026
A failed property developer backed by Graeme Hart, one of New Zealand’s richest people, has been bankrupted for the third time.David Paul Williams was adjudicated bankrupt on Oct 24 on his own application.In March 2025, he placed his company, Buildform, into liquidation, with $2.75 million owed to unsecured creditors and an unknown amount owed to secured creditors, including Hart.Williams was previously bankrupted on his own application in 1999, and again on a creditor petition in 2011.Get up to date fast. Join BusinessDesk's WhatsApp...
RBNZ appoints new committee members
RBNZ appoints new committee members

External appointments to the committee meet a mixed response.

Andy Macdonald 5:00pm
Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions

Light building product volumes look positive, heavy volumes weigh on second quarter.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:00pm
Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions
Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

Simon Watts appoints three new members to rebuild the Electricity Authority board.

Ian Llewellyn 12:47pm
Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

Big-five banks approach $10b combined bottom line
Big-five banks approach $10b combined bottom line

The till receipt is in for the five biggest banks in New Zealand.

Andy Macdonald 09 Jan 2026
Property-stock valuations supportive going into 2026
Property-stock valuations supportive going into 2026

Positive stories inspire Forsyth Barr's Outperform expectations.

Andy Macdonald 08 Jan 2026
Auckland, Wellington worst property markets in 2025
Auckland, Wellington worst property markets in 2025

National median housing values are still down 17% on the peak, Cotality says.

Maria Slade 06 Jan 2026
Return to the office, via the bar
Return to the office, via the bar

Inside Alberts Auckland: Private club offices pitched to end WFH era.

Garth Bray 06 Jan 2026