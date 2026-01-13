Property developer bankrupt for third time

David Williams with his wife, Fiona. (Image: Norrie Montgomery)

A failed property developer backed by Graeme Hart, one of New Zealand's richest people, has been bankrupted for the third time.David Paul Williams was adjudicated bankrupt on Oct 24 on his own application.In March 2025, he placed his company, Buildform, into liquidation, with $2.75 million owed to unsecured creditors and an unknown amount owed to secured creditors, including Hart.Williams was previously bankrupted on his own application in 1999, and again on a creditor petition in 2011.