Property group Du Val fires its own construction firm
An artist's impression of the Mountain Vista Estate. (Image: Du Val)
Maria Slade
Thu, 23 May 2024
The Du Val entity behind a 180-townhouse development in the Auckland suburb of Māngere has kicked the property group’s own construction company off the job.Subcontractors on the Mountain Vista Estate project were told this month that the contract with Du Val Construction had been terminated.The large site at 35-37 Walmsley Rd is owned by Trans-Tasman Pacific Limited Partnership, a vehicle ultimately managed by Du Val Group NZ.Du Val Construction is 100% owned by Du Val Group NZ.The five-stage Mountain Vista Estate development is nearly ha...
