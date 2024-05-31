Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Property Queen Nikki Connors settles freezing order dispute

Property Queen Nikki Connors settles freezing order dispute
Nikki Connors (right) with then-prime minister John Key and Kerry Cattrall-Ward at Auckland Cup Day in 2009. (Image: NZME
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 31 May 2024
Self-styled property queen Nikki Connors has managed to stave off an asset-freezing order.On Thursday,  the owner of Propellor Property was finally able to be named after the high court dismissed the order preventing her from being named in connection with the dispute.The freezing order related to a $250,000 loan Connors had arranged in February last year from Anthony Tosswill’s Smart Living Ltd.After interest payments were not made when they became due in March and the principal wasn’t repaid in July, Smart Living applied...
Business asks: does the Budget match NZ's needs?
Economy

Business asks: does the Budget match NZ's needs?

'Hope of better times ahead' as the government does what it said it would.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Policy

Scientist disappointed, not surprised, at Budget's shrinking science funds

Science is losing $370m in operating costs and $534m in capital costs over five years.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Scientist disappointed, not surprised, at Budget's shrinking science funds
Economy

Budget 2024 may ruffle the RBNZ's feathers

Economists say the Treasury is being too optimistic. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Budget 2024 may ruffle the RBNZ's feathers

More Property

Nikki Connors loses suppression over freezing order
Property

Nikki Connors loses suppression over freezing order

A long legal battle ends.

Riley Kennedy 30 May 2024
Olliver fails in bid to overturn director ban
Property

Olliver fails in bid to overturn director ban

The court of appeal has upheld the Auckland property developer's three-year ban.

Maria Slade 29 May 2024
Asset Plus considers sale of key Albany property
Property

Asset Plus considers sale of key Albany property

A 15-year lease to Auckland Council a 'significant milestone' for the portfolio.

Maria Slade 29 May 2024
Performance belies large annual loss, Goodman Property says
Property

Performance belies large annual loss, Goodman Property says

Datacentres could offer a good opportunity, Auckland industrial property specialist says.

Maria Slade 28 May 2024