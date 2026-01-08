Property-stock valuations supportive going into 2026

Property shines against the NZX50. (Image: 123rf)

Share price valuations for New Zealand real estate investment trusts are supportive going into 2026, with growth in earnings and dividend per share anticipated, research from Forsyth Barr shows.It has Outperform ratings on Precinct Properties, Stride Property and Vital Healthcare, and Neutral on six of the remaining seven real estate stocks. Goodman Property is Underperform.As a whole the sector outperformed in calendar 2025. The S&P/NZX All Real Estate Gross index was up 12.6% for the year to Dec 31, 2025, while the S&P/NZX Gross...