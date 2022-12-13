Menu
Queenstown: recruitment 'sweeteners' include rooms, bathrobes

SkyCity's Wild Thyme bar and kitchen – expected to close due to lack of staff. (Image: DQ)
Brent Melville
Tue, 13 Dec 2022
An acute lack of available beds in the Queenstown-Lakes area is seeing tourism and hospitality companies resort to snapping up residences as one of a host of recruitment incentives. The 273-room Novotel Queenstown, owned by Hong Kong-controlled Continuum Hotels and the city’s biggest hotel, had opted to rent out a nearby hostel for staff, who otherwise were being accommodated at the property itself, at the expense of capacity. SkyCity Queenstown, which last month locked up its restaurant and bar due to staff shortages, had lease...
Pattrick Smellie: A massive change on immigration policy

After weeks of missteps, Labour's political radar has finally switched back on.

Pattrick Smellie 9:30am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Fonterra, Nestlé to sell Brazil joint venture for $210m

The deal follows the recent sale of Fonterra's Chilean business to Peru's Gloria Foods. 

Rebecca Howard 9:02am

House prices down 13.7% in year ended November

House prices were down in 10 out of 12 regions in November from October.

Staff reporters 9:00am
Morrison & Co sells five private-public assets for $200m

The transaction is subject to Overseas Investment Office approval.

Staff reporters 12 Dec 2022
Money Answers: should I sell my house and start renting?

Is it possible to buy a new house and then sell your current place, without risking leaving the market entirely?

Frances Cook 10 Dec 2022
Kāinga Ora urges more permissive Auckland housing rules

Government submitters want a change to Auckland's unitary plan to allow greater intensification.

Oliver Lewis 09 Dec 2022