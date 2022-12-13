Queenstown: recruitment 'sweeteners' include rooms, bathrobes

SkyCity's Wild Thyme bar and kitchen – expected to close due to lack of staff. (Image: DQ)

An acute lack of available beds in the Queenstown-Lakes area is seeing tourism and hospitality companies resort to snapping up residences as one of a host of recruitment incentives. The 273-room Novotel Queenstown, owned by Hong Kong-controlled Continuum Hotels and the city’s biggest hotel, had opted to rent out a nearby hostel for staff, who otherwise were being accommodated at the property itself, at the expense of capacity. SkyCity Queenstown, which last month locked up its restaurant and bar due to staff shortages, had lease...