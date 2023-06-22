Menu
Ranking the country’s biggest home builders

Brent Melville
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
Corporate, retirement village and franchise builders continue to lead the residential building race with Fletcher Living retaining its pole position as the country’s most active builder by value.The residential arm of New Zealand stock exchange-listed Fletcher Building – the country's biggest construction and building materials company – boasts $2.35 billion either in progress or in the planning stage, according to the latest ranking by construction research firm Pacifecon.Retirement village operators Summerset Group and R...
