Real estate searches up, listings down, auctions improving

Queenstown-Lakes has seen asking prices ramp up. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Mon, 03 Jul 2023
Property searches ticked up 8.6% while new real estate listings remained suppressed by more than a fifth in June, down almost 2,000 homes at 6,218 properties, according to property site realestate.co.nz.Total residential stock levels sagged 6.1% nationally to 31,267 homes, as vendors adopted a "wait and see" approach on the back of inflationary and interest rate pressures.Realestate.co.nz general manager of marketing Vanessa Williams said asking prices, however, had stabilised as more certainty crept into the market and as interest ra...
Miraka says competition is heating up but it's holding on to supply
Primary Sector

The dairy company is looking for ways to take advantage of the NZ-UK free-trade agreement.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Economy

Business and consumer confidence ticks up slightly, but economists are wary. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Infrastructure

Kāinga Ora says no to sunlight and public transport-related housing restrictions. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Airbnb wants 'app tax' replaced with a national tourism levy
Property

The peer-to-peer booking platform says charging GST across all hosts isn't equitable.

Brent Melville 30 Jun 2023
New dividend reinvestment plan for Investore Property
Property

The retail footprint across Investore’s big boxes was still good, the CEO said.

Ella Somers 29 Jun 2023
'High barriers to entry' will protect Goodman's market
Infrastructure

Logistics seen as the world's best property investment.

Staff reporters 28 Jun 2023
Hotchin knew about rental situation, but didn't know all the facts
Finance

Hotchin gave evidence in the high court on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 28 Jun 2023