Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Realtors exiting, suspending licences on market fears

Realtors exiting, suspending licences on market fears
New real estate licensees are down by a quarter. (Image: Barfoot & Thompson)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
Real estate agents are leaving the industry as the property market cools. Active licence holders have been tracking back by 3.6% to 16,099 agents for the past 12 months.The number of new applications also dropped by almost a quarter between last April and March 31 – down to 2,050 applications from 2,707 the year before – says the Real Estate Authority (REA), the industry's regulatory agency. The number of licensed realtors hit 16,692 in March 2022, on the strength of a red-hot property market and as other industries were sl...
Ongoing fall in inflation indicators
Economy charts

Ongoing fall in inflation indicators

Profit expectations took a further hit as the squeeze comes on the economy.

Staff reporters 3:05pm
Trade

Free trade talk a bad idea for India-NZ relations

A renewed focus on India by NZ's political parties is long overdue.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Free trade talk a bad idea for India-NZ relations
Politics

No cyclone or wealth tax, says Hipkins

The prime minister is promising a "no frills budget". 

Dileepa Fonseka 12:40pm
No cyclone or wealth tax, says Hipkins

More Property

Du Val's Lakewood partnership owes $10.2m
Property

Du Val's Lakewood partnership owes $10.2m

The bulk of that – $6.6 million – is owed to construction partner Downey.

Brent Melville 9:37am
Council buys private 100ha Wānaka 'reserve'
Property

Council buys private 100ha Wānaka 'reserve'

Queenstown Lakes district council hasn't said how much public money it spent.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Du Val resumes rental fund distributions, at 2.25%
Property

Du Val resumes rental fund distributions, at 2.25%

The Auckland property developer has restarted distributions at a reduced rate to investors, who have been pondering legal action.

Brent Melville 26 Apr 2023
ForBarr approves of Precinct Properties’s stapled structure move
Property

ForBarr approves of Precinct Properties’s stapled structure move

Analysts say Precinct is “preserving the PIE”.

Ella Somers 24 Apr 2023