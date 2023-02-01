Red or yellow stickers: rules for tenants and landlords

Almost 700 homes have been ruled uninhabitable so far. (Image: Getty Images)

Tenants in houses that have been so seriously damaged by the recent flooding that they're uninhabitable can give the landowner or manager two days’ notice of their intention to terminate the tenancy.Legally, the owner or manager can give seven days’ notice for a tenant to leave the property in these circumstances. Where part of the property is uninhabitable, rent must be reduced accordingly, although by what amount isn’t clear in the legislation and is subject to negotiation between the tenant and the homeowner.Under...