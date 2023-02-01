Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Red or yellow stickers: rules for tenants and landlords

Red or yellow stickers: rules for tenants and landlords
Almost 700 homes have been ruled uninhabitable so far. (Image: Getty Images)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 01 Feb 2023
Tenants in houses that have been so seriously damaged by the recent flooding that they're uninhabitable can give the landowner or manager two days’ notice of their intention to terminate the tenancy.Legally, the owner or manager can give seven days’ notice for a tenant to leave the property in these circumstances. Where part of the property is uninhabitable, rent must be reduced accordingly, although by what amount isn’t clear in the legislation and is subject to negotiation between the tenant and the homeowner.Under...
Property sponsored by
The name Manson has been associated with innovative property development in New Zealand for more than 40 years – delivering the most Green Star office buildings in NZ, and now we raise the bar even higher in green building quality.
Economy

Govt extends half-price public transport, cut on fuel excise tax

The latest extension will run until June 30 this year.

Riley Kennedy 2:20pm
Infrastructure

City Rail Link photo shows extent of Auckland flooding

Equipment for the $4.4b project will almost certainly have been damaged.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm
Retail

Let's Go announces winner of McLaren giveaway

Alcohol company Let's Go has made good on its purchase of a nearly $400,000 sports car.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm

More Property

Retail

Credit arrears at highest level since pre-covid

The cost of living and Christmas heralded further increases in credit arrears.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Property

Fletcher shares likely oversold: Forsyth Barr

Forsyth Barr analyst estimates Auckland could still be short 25,000 homes.

Jenny Ruth 31 Jan 2023
Finance

IAG has more than 5,000 flood claims so far

Insurance Australia Group said it has extensive reinsurance arrangements in place.

Staff reporters 30 Jan 2023
Property

Arvida said one Auckland village affecting by flooding

Arvida said it has comprehensive insurance cover to deal with the flooding at the Parklane village at Forrest Hill.

Staff reporters 30 Jan 2023