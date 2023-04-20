Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Regulator taps too much money from building sector

Regulator taps too much money from building sector
A $20m commercial build levy would come down by $6,000. (Image: NZME)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 20 Apr 2023
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has amassed a building levy surplus of $71.6 million on the back of surging consents and spiralling build costs.The industry regulator, which clips a $1.75 GST inclusive charge on to developers for every $1,000 of new building work or renovations by value, now wants to reduce that to $1.48 per $1,000. It has also proposed more than tripling the building levy threshold, from $20,444 to $65,000. That, it said, should reduce consenting costs by about 15% across all levy payers, regard...
Reserve Bank to brush off inflation peak
Economy

Reserve Bank to brush off inflation peak

Inflation is still at levels not seen since the 1990s.

Rebecca Howard 1:35pm
Markets

Michael Hill buys Australian jeweller Bevilles

There's potential to expand the Bevilles brand into NZ and Canada.

Greg Hurrell 12:20pm
Michael Hill buys Australian jeweller Bevilles
Economy

Annual inflation eases to 6.7%

Inflation is still at levels not seen since the 1990s.

Rebecca Howard 11:15am
Annual inflation eases to 6.7%

More Property

Has the housing market found its floor?
Property

Has the housing market found its floor?

Sticky mortgage rates are an indicator the market could start picking up again.

Brent Melville 9:47am
Pyne Gould still burning a flame for Torchlight
Property

Pyne Gould still burning a flame for Torchlight

Pyne Gould is very keen to keep the Torchlight burning.

Paul McBeth 19 Apr 2023
Could the RBNZ hike further to quash a housing revival?
Economy

Could the RBNZ hike further to quash a housing revival?

Most economists regard the latest housing data as stronger than expected.

Jenny Ruth 18 Apr 2023
Tainui Group wants to rezone 68 hectares in Hamilton
Property

Tainui Group wants to rezone 68 hectares in Hamilton

The iwi has identified long-term housing challenges in Hamilton.

Staff reporters 18 Apr 2023