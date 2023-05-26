Menu
Reserve Bank confirms loan-to-value ratio restrictions to ease

RBNZ deputy governor Christian Hawkesby. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Fri, 26 May 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand confirmed it will ease mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions after seeking feedback from banks in April.LVR restrictions were put in place to promote financial stability by limiting high-risk mortgage lending in order to reduce the “impact and severity” of housing market corrections, the Reserve Bank said. According to the central bank, the restrictions successfully built resilience in the financial system, which has been evident as house prices have fallen without widespread impacts to...
Election 2023: National nose in front
Politics charts

Election 2023: National nose in front

The balance has tipped slightly back to the right, but it remains a neck-and-neck race.

Andy Fyers 3:10pm
Primary Sector

Rural Land Co suspends dividend to buy back shares

Cash previously earmarked for dividends will be used to buy shares.

Ella Somers 2:25pm
Rural Land Co suspends dividend to buy back shares
Sport

The worrying signs around NZ Rugby’s Silver Lake deal

The Americans haven't lived up to their grandiose promises.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
The worrying signs around NZ Rugby’s Silver Lake deal

