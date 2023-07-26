Menu
Ryman and Summerset lead retirement village bounce-back

Ryman has total assets of $12.5 billion. (Image: Ryman)
Graham Skellern
Wed, 26 Jul 2023
The retirement and aged care sector will be hoping for a busy spring season in the housing market to continue its revival on the New Zealand stock exchange.“We don’t need house prices going up further, but what is important [for the sector] is that turnover increases and days to sell come back,” Aaron Ibbotson, a director and senior analyst of equities with Forsyth Barr, said.It would mean that prospective occupiers could more easily sell their family homes and settle on their retirement village units. Ibbotson said...
Carbon prices bounce in 'Sliding Doors' moment
Policy

Carbon prices bounce in 'Sliding Doors' moment

Some confidence has been restored but uncertainties remain in carbon markets.

Ian Llewellyn 4:50pm
Finance

New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%

Pacific International has no plans beyond its initial investment.

Paul McBeth 4:48pm
New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%
Finance

Westpac lowers milk price forecast due to 'ongoing sluggishness' in Chinese market

The bank is now forecasting a milk price of $7.80 per kilogram of milk solids.

Riley Kennedy 2:57pm
Westpac lowers milk price forecast due to 'ongoing sluggishness' in Chinese market

More Property

Double digit rent hikes in regions, demand for apartments strong
Property

Double digit rent hikes in regions, demand for apartments strong

Median rental prices hit a record high in June,  but momentum appears to be slowing according to recent Trade Me rental data.Trade Me director of property sales Gavin Lloyd said median rent across the country in June 2023 rose by $50 to $620, or 8.8%, on June 2022, according to t...

Staff reporters 10:40am
Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper
Policy

Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper

The housing agency believes its new delivery system can save $820m over four years.

Oliver Lewis 25 Jul 2023
Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?
Finance

Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?

The US market can have more to do with rates than our central bank settings.

Brent Melville 24 Jul 2023
High rentals could push up inflation – BNZ
Property

High rentals could push up inflation – BNZ

The bank expects annual rental inflation to hit high single figures.

Staff reporters 24 Jul 2023