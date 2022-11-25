Sacre bleu, a taste of Paris comes to Wānaka

An artist's impression of the $280m studios. (Image: Tilt Architecture)

Silverlight Studios has got the tick from the Queenstown Lakes District Council to get started on its mega film park outside Wānaka, bringing a taste of Paris ahead of the permanent $280 million studios.The district council signed off on the conditional plans for the temporary buildings and filming activities after it was granted approval by a ‘fast track’ panel last December. The park will eventually house sound stages, production facilities, with shooting locations replicating New York’s central park, Paris and Venice.S...