Shell shocked Du Val investors ponder options

McKenzie Road apartments, part of the BTR portfolio. (Image: DVPM)

A group of concerned investors is seeking legal advice on the potential for a civil action against Du Val Group after payments from the property developers’ build-to-rent fund were suspended.There are about 20 investors in the $34 million fund. They’ve been left in a similar boat to those who invested in the Du Val Capital Partners’ mortgage fund, who've had funds locked up under the Du Val Capital Partners 'liquidity events' payout clause since last October.Both funds are now closed to further investment.In July 2...