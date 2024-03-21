Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Softer interest rates will mean 'moderate decline' in commercial property yields – CBRE

Softer interest rates will mean 'moderate decline' in commercial property yields – CBRE
Commercial property yields will remain close to current levels until later this year, followed by a “moderate decline” next year, CBRE believes. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 21 Mar 2024
Prime commercial property prices have bottomed out, and the secondary market is close to that point as investors start to price in a likely dip in interest rates later this year.That's according to CBRE head of capital markets Brent McGregor, who claims that good-quality real estate “isn’t going to be worth less next year than it is now”.His prognosis comes amid wide expectations that interest rates will start tracking down in the coming months.That follows a hiatus after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) pushed the o...
Property sponsored by
At Staircase we’re here for one reason: to help New Zealanders to step up the financial independence they’ve always dreamed of.
Directors' address bill progresses despite National's opposition
Law & Regulation

Directors' address bill progresses despite National's opposition

Legislation would allow directors to remove their home addresses from official records.

Ian Llewellyn 7:25am
Technology Free Listen now

Business of Tech: Aoteaora's tech future needs some big structural changes

Getting the best from tech will mean thinking about what we truly value.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Business of Tech: Aoteaora's tech future needs some big structural changes
Markets

Carbon prices plunge after auction

Carbon traders turn bearish after auction.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Carbon prices plunge after auction

More Property

Developer Ninety-Four Feet sought to sidestep Precinct Properties
Property

Developer Ninety-Four Feet sought to sidestep Precinct Properties

The Australian firm made a last-minute offer to buy Auckland's Downtown Carpark.

Oliver Lewis 20 Mar 2024
Stylebender goes Ranchslider: Adesanya's condo play
Property Exclusive

Stylebender goes Ranchslider: Adesanya's condo play

This is Adesanya's first foray into apartments, having previously developed townhouses

Murray Jones 20 Mar 2024
Investors seek Du Val mortgage fund liquidation
Property

Investors seek Du Val mortgage fund liquidation

Liquidation application said to be "imminent" on the wholesale, unregulated fund

Brent Melville 20 Mar 2024
Queenstown hotel revenues hit $309, sector back to pre-pandemic levels
Property

Queenstown hotel revenues hit $309, sector back to pre-pandemic levels

Hotel returns in Wellington, meanwhile, affected by government spending cuts.

Staff reporters 18 Mar 2024