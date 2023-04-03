Menu
Southern Lakes house prices hit $1.48 million

Sold: This 729-square-metre Wānaka house on Mt Barker Rd sold for a record in late January. (Image: Colliers)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
Asking prices for homes in the Central Otago and Lakes District hit a new high of $1.48 million last month, on the back of low stock levels and heightened interest from Aucklanders. That's created daylight between the region and its higher-priced peers. Auckland's asking price is now at an average of $1.06m, down 15.7% on last March's $1.25m, while Bay of Plenty asking prices dipped 12.5%, to an average of $890,311 from $1.02m 12 months before. Prices are also tracking up in the Coromandel – another lifestyle fa...
Opec+ makes shock million-barrel cut in new inflation risk
Energy

Oil price surges after Opec+ makes an unexpected crude production cut.

Bloomberg 12:43pm
Finance

NZ's red meat exports plunge in February

NZ exported about $885m worth of red meat products during the month.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Finance

Over a third of SMEs face funding shortfall

The business owners say they could only sustain their operations for six months.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Private inner-city deals in the offing as council cuts back
Property

Offices are move-in ready, with everything from desks to tea bags on hand.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Property

The philanthropist was recognised at the New Zealander of the Year awards.

Oliver Lewis 31 Mar 2023
Property Free

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has stayed there and so has the British royal family.

Brent Melville 31 Mar 2023
Finance

It appears liquidators still can't get hold of Shane Zhou.

Riley Kennedy 31 Mar 2023