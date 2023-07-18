Menu
St Cuthbert's v Simpson Grierson: the 1999 advice

Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 18 Jul 2023
A prestigious private school alleges law firm Simpson Grierson is in breach of the Fair Trading Act over advice it provided in 1999.As BusinessDesk has previously reported, the governing board at St Cuthbert’s College lodged a statement of claim in the high court at Auckland on April 18.The Epsom-based school, which charges fees of about $27,000 a year for year 7-13 students, was founded more than 100 years ago.The St Cuthbert’s Educational Trust Board, a registered charity with more than $60 million in assets, owns land under the c...
Wood referred to privileges committee over shares
Wood referred to privileges committee over shares

The former minister may face a privileges committee grilling over disclosure failures.

Ian Llewellyn 3:30pm
Metroglass spurns $33.4m offer from Masfen and Wells

The shares jumped almost 15% to match the offer price.

Paul McBeth 2:25pm
Metroglass spurns $33.4m offer from Masfen and Wells
Act founder Roger Douglas now a ‘swing voter'

Act 'lost the plot' in 2001 and is now just favours the rich, says Roger Douglas.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
Act founder Roger Douglas now a ‘swing voter'

Metroglass spurns $33.4m offer from Masfen and Wells
Metroglass spurns $33.4m offer from Masfen and Wells

The shares jumped almost 15% to match the offer price.

Paul McBeth 2:25pm
Masfen and Vulcan Steel’s Wells make MetroGlass play
Masfen and Vulcan Steel’s Wells make MetroGlass play

The shares are trading below the firm's net tangible asset value. 

Staff reporters 9:50am
Vital Healthcare Property is creating value through precincts
Vital Healthcare Property is creating value through precincts

Vital Healthcare Property is moving away from stand-alone real estate. 

Rebecca Howard 17 Jul 2023
Commercial lending margins continue to fatten
Commercial lending margins continue to fatten

Only one-in-five lenders willing to lend against construction projects.

Brent Melville 13 Jul 2023