Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Tech solution to age-old problem of subbies not getting paid

Tech solution to age-old problem of subbies not getting paid
Green Light Escrow founder, Maxwell Semmons-Russell. (Image: Supplied)
Maria Slade
Maria Slade
Fri, 21 Jun 2024
Getting ripped off on yet another job was “fuel for the fire” for plumber-turned-entrepreneur Max Semmons-Russell.The owner of Auckland firm KPA Plumbing was just getting back on his feet after losing $50,000 to a client who didn’t pay when the same thing happened again.He didn’t even know what a startup was, much less what escrow meant, but by this stage, the idea was stuck in his head: Why can’t payments for tradies be held in the middle until the work is done and everyone is happy?“My Dad’s a tradie...
QuiznessDesk: Friday, June 21
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Friday, June 21

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Counting cones cost: transport minister warns of 'infestation'

Simeon Brown says NZTA will start counting traffic management costs from September.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Counting cones cost: transport minister warns of 'infestation'
Policy

No new taxes, so evaders to be targeted

The revenue minister hopes to get $8 back for every $1 spent on compliance.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
No new taxes, so evaders to be targeted

More Property

Rent row brothel to reopen for business
Property

Rent row brothel to reopen for business

Madam says she has regained occupation in stoush with her high-profile landlord.

Maria Slade 20 Jun 2024
Future 'slum' or much needed downtown apartments?
Property

Future 'slum' or much needed downtown apartments?

Auckland developer converting offices to apartments faces objection from local board.

Oliver Lewis 20 Jun 2024
Property syndicates suffer vacancies, unwilling banks
Property

Property syndicates suffer vacancies, unwilling banks

Maat investments is seeking new funders and trying to raise more capital, documents show.

Maria Slade 19 Jun 2024
The barrister, the brothel and the rent row
Property

The barrister, the brothel and the rent row

A brothel madam has occupied the premises in a dispute with her high-profile landlord.

Maria Slade 18 Jun 2024