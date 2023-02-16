Tech whiz runs into trouble over high-end Auckland property deals

Ashutosh Sharma, a young tech entrepreneur, was awarded a ministerial award for innovation in 2017. (Image: NZME)

Ashutosh Sharma deals in crypto, penthouses and fast-moving startups, but business associates have raised red flags about alleged past debts. As well as an aborted bid to buy one of the most luxurious penthouses in Auckland, a lauded young entrepreneur has been ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in rent for other high-end properties. In 2017, former Auckland Grammar student Ashutosh Sharma won a ministerial award for innovation from then youth minister Nikki Kaye. That year, the tech wunderkind set up an e-commerce platform, Sell...