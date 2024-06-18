Menu
The barrister, the brothel and the rent row

Security staff guard the One33 brothel at 133 Vincent St. (Image: Michael Craig)
Maria Slade
Tue, 18 Jun 2024
An Auckland brothel director camped in the foyer of the business on Tuesday in a bitter dispute with the building’s owner, former local Law Society president Tony Bouchier.Aartisha Kumar is refusing to move from 133 Vincent St claiming Bouchier’s company is acting illegally in attempting to evict her brothel business, One33.But One33’s operator, Moet Investments, owed $177,000 in unpaid rent and insurance, a sum he was prepared to forgive if it surrendered its lease and departed by last Friday, Bouchier said.When BusinessDesk...
Fertiliser battle called off
Marnco has agreed to stop marketing its product as superphosphate.

Riley Kennedy 2:25pm
Gentrack's 800-pound gorilla advantage over rivals

Gentrack has major rival in utilities upgrade race and a major advantage, report says.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:45pm
China to include Australia in visa waiver programme

Last week New Zealand was given a waiver, now it's our neighbour's turn. 

The Wall Street Journal 12:28pm
NZ housing market remains subdued
The New Zealand housing market continued to track sideways in May.The seasonally adjusted Real Estate Institute of NZ (Reinz) House Price Index fell 0.4% month-on-month in May as sales came in on the softer side for this time of year, said ANZ Bank senior economist Miles Workman....

Rebecca Howard 17 Jun 2024
Westland Holdings defends controversial land sale
New mayor says future land sales should go through a transparent market process.

Oliver Lewis 17 Jun 2024
Call for banks to think longer term to fund renewable energy
NZ's 'unmitigated disaster' housing sector also a key topic at conference.

Greg Hurrell 17 Jun 2024
Canam shouldn’t have paid $6.7m dividend – trotting club
Claim against lawyers has been settled.

Victoria Young 14 Jun 2024