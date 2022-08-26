See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Property
Sponsored by
mansons TCLM

Tout de suite: global hotel giant plans NZ expansion

Brent Melville
Fri, 26 Aug 2022

Tout de suite: global hotel giant plans NZ expansion
Sarah Derry wants NZ to drop the 'orange' covid requirements to encourage more foreign visitors. (Image: Accor)
Brent Melville
Fri, 26 Aug 2022
RELATED
Accor Hotels has ambitions to add 10 hotels to its growing big brand arsenal, taking its New Zealand footprint to 55 owned or managed properties.On the French conglomerate's hit list is Tauranga, a destination it has been trying to get into for some years, according to the group's senior vice president of operations for New Zealand, Gillian Millar. But first, she said, the firm wants to see more certainty for global visitors with a drop out of the "orange" covid setting and, even more urgently, needs to fill 370 job vacan...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Economy the chart
Did a recession just happen?
Andy Fyers | Fri, 26 Aug 2022

Surprisingly weak retail sales data increase the chances the economy shrunk in the first half of 2022.

Technology
MBIE's $5.1m push for AI healthcare research
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 26 Aug 2022

Expensive therapists and mentors could soon be replaced by realistic avatars that can interact and read people's emotions, thanks to three research projects working with an NZ AI startup.

Infrastructure
Govt blinded by retirement village 'profits': Norah Barlow
Jenny Ruth | Fri, 26 Aug 2022

Much of the profits the listed retirement village operators announce are “paper profit”, reflecting unrealised property valuation gains.

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.