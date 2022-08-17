See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Property
Sponsored by
mansons TCLM

Tower proposal extension sought for 'stellar' Auckland central site

Oliver Lewis
Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Tower proposal extension sought for 'stellar' Auckland central site
A drawing of the proposed Shortland St tower. (Image: Auckland council resource consent)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 17 Aug 2022
RELATED
The owner of a prime central Auckland site that has sat empty for decades is playing for time to retain the option of building a 35-storey tower.Heng Chuang Investment Group was granted resource consent by the Auckland council in 2016 to construct a mixed-use tower at 28 Shortland St, consisting of a podium with eight commercial floors and a tower containing 177 apartments over 27 storeys.Any property would likely impede the sight lines from the nearby Metropolis building.The 2010 square metre Shortland St property has sat empty since 1989 when...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Opinion
How slow population growth will affect the housing market
Cameron Bagrie | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

A barely growing population is taking the heat out of the housing shortage. We're losing non-residents but if a rush of citizens joins them heading out the door, watch out.

Cryptocurrency
Phat Loot's $800k crypto bust ends in company hibernation
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

The company said its empty cash reserves meant it was not able to refund its backers.

Infrastructure
Fletcher beats guidance with $756m operating profit
Jenny Ruth | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Earnings before interest and tax before significant items for the year ended June came in at $756 million compared with the company’s $750m guidance.

Sponsored
Huge demand for warehouses drives industrial property investment

FortHill industrial property fund set to reach half billion dollar milestone

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.