Vital Healthcare’s underlying result belies unrealised losses

Manager Aaron Hockly said falling property values should mean falling management fees. (Image: LinkedIn)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Fri, 24 Feb 2023
Just about all Vital Healthcare Property Trust’s underlying metrics in the first half were positive but a $56.2 million unrealised devaluation meant it reported a bottom-line $31m net loss.The result for the six months ended Dec 31 compared with a net profit of $170.2m for the same six months a year earlier when the bottom line was boosted by a $153.2m unrealised valuation gain.The bottom-line loss was despite net property income rising 24.4% to $72m from $57.9m in the previous first half, although on a like-for-like and constant currency...
Markets

Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation and expansion

The company is looking for a partner for its automation project and to add a new berth.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:00pm
Energy

Transpower hits pause on 427% hike in Buller Electricity transmission fees

Buller Electricity says it will take the commercial risk in freezing huge transmission fee increases until its lawsuit against Transpower is resolved.

Greg Hurrell 11:20am
Infrastructure

Summerset lifts underlying annual profit 21.5%

 Summerset reported $236.5 million in free cash flow in 2022, possibly to highlight the difference between it and industry pioneer Ryman Healthcare.

Jenny Ruth 10:10am

