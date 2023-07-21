Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Wellingtonians take biggest property hit, down $123,100

Wellingtonians take biggest property hit, down $123,100
Wellington's listed prices are now back on par with those of February 2021. (Image: NZME)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 21 Jul 2023
Trade Me, the country’s largest online property listings and auction site, reports that Auckland’s average asking price retreated by 10.8% over the past year to $1.05 million, meaning the average homeowner was $9,500 poorer every month. Wellingtonians are even worse off, absorbing an average asking price decline of $123,100 to $813,200 – or $10,260 every month over the past 12 months. Current listed prices in the capital are now back on par with those of February 2021, according to Trade Me.Nationally, average asking...
Nations Championship risks blowing US rugby opportunity
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Nations Championship risks blowing US rugby opportunity

Now's not the time for NZR and Rugby Australia to leave American rugby behind.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Startups

The hydrofoil e-bike startup taking on the ocean

Manta5 started out in a Waikato swimming pool. Now it's taking on Europe and beyond.

Ella Somers 11:00am
The hydrofoil e-bike startup taking on the ocean
Finance

Ezibuy tipped into liquidation by creditors

It follows a recommendation to do so.

Riley Kennedy 9:40am
Ezibuy tipped into liquidation by creditors

More Property

Building site in shooting drama is one of NZ’s biggest projects
Property

Building site in shooting drama is one of NZ’s biggest projects

The site is home to what’s believed to be NZ’s largest building refurbishment.

Staff reporters 20 Jul 2023
Investors eye higher price in Metroglass tussle
Infrastructure

Investors eye higher price in Metroglass tussle

The board quickly squashed the offer, but shareholders will be looking for more.

Paul McBeth 19 Jul 2023
Metroglass spurns $33.4m offer from Masfen and Wells
Infrastructure

Metroglass spurns $33.4m offer from Masfen and Wells

The shares jumped almost 15% to match the offer price.

Paul McBeth 18 Jul 2023
Masfen and Vulcan Steel’s Wells make MetroGlass play
Infrastructure

Masfen and Vulcan Steel’s Wells make MetroGlass play

The shares are trading below the firm's net tangible asset value. 

Staff reporters 18 Jul 2023