Westland Holdings defends controversial land sale

The Westland District Council-owned companies sold land in Hokitika (pictured) in part due to the need for more housing. (Image: West Coast Regional Council)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 17 Jun 2024
The sale of nearly three hectares of land in Hokitika owned by council subsidiaries should have gone through an open market process, Westland's mayor says.In 2021, Westroads and Destination Westland sold their jointly held property at 188 Kaniere Rd to Hammer Down Developments (HDD), a company set up and controlled by local Stonewood Homes franchise owner Peter Blight and Adam Colville, a builder and former co-owner of the local GJ Gardiner Homes franchise.Rumours about the sale have circulated widely in the tight-knit West Coast community....
More Property

Call for banks to think longer term to fund renewable energy
Property

Call for banks to think longer term to fund renewable energy

NZ's 'unmitigated disaster' housing sector also a key topic at conference.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Canam shouldn’t have paid $6.7m dividend – trotting club
Property

Canam shouldn’t have paid $6.7m dividend – trotting club

Claim against lawyers has been settled.

Victoria Young 14 Jun 2024
'Take 15% or get nothing' tradies told
Infrastructure

'Take 15% or get nothing' tradies told

The alternative is liquidation and total loss, townhouse developer says.

Maria Slade 12 Jun 2024
Government to ease the way for foreign investment in BTR
Infrastructure

Government to ease the way for foreign investment in BTR

The current overseas investor regime is a stumbling block to more housing, minister says.

Maria Slade 11 Jun 2024