What's in a name? Du Val now Orange Pineapple

One of Du Val's names is now evoking the big pineapple on Australia's Sunshine Coast. (Image: NZME)
Maria Slade
Maria Slade
Wed, 17 Jul 2024
Auckland property development group Du Val has changed the names of 15 of its companies, removing the ‘Du Val’ tag or initials from all of them.The wholesale renaming occurred on April 18, and the new monikers do not refer to the controversial property developer.Du Val Sales has become Orange Pineapple, Du Val Developments is now Amble Valley, and Du Val Acquisitions is called Woodle.It emerged earlier that Du Val Construction had been renamed Blue River Holdings. A Du Val spokesperson said this was because the entity was not part o...
A hacking case boosted William Lewis’s career – now it haunts him
A past role at News Corp is casting a shadow for Jeff Bezos appointee. 

The Wall Street Journal 10:45am
Auckland International Airport is set to consider price changes following ComCom findings.

Tom Raynel 9:45am
The Quiz Free

Do you have the smarts to answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Developer faces receivership and Serepisos action
A Black Robin entity set up to develop alpine villas in Queenstown is the latest to fail.

Maria Slade 16 Jul 2024
Prospect of rate cuts unlikely to trigger immediate housing demand
House prices remained weak in June. 

Rebecca Howard 15 Jul 2024
The real cost of housing excuses
When it comes to providing more homes, just ignore the convenient pretexts.

Dileepa Fonseka 15 Jul 2024
Who is the country's largest emergency housing provider?
A single motelier has reaped millions from last-resort housing.

Maria Slade 11 Jul 2024