Who regulates the building regulator? In this case, nobody

MBIE argued that it doesn’t hold responsibility for issuing consents. (Image: Getty)

Ongoing issues with consenting processes in New Zealand reflect wider systemic problems in the building sector, for which the regulator isn’t being held to account, industry observers say.Auckland building consultant Louise Swann said most of the construction sector issues could be traced back to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).The regulator, for its part, has no mechanism to measure its performance.MBIE has outlined its responsibilities under its ‘strategic intentions’ for 2021 to 2025 as improving...