Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Who regulates the building regulator? In this case, nobody

Who regulates the building regulator? In this case, nobody
MBIE argued that it doesn’t hold responsibility for issuing consents. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 14 Feb 2023
Ongoing issues with consenting processes in New Zealand reflect wider systemic problems in the building sector, for which the regulator isn’t being held to account, industry observers say.Auckland building consultant Louise Swann said most of the construction sector issues could be traced back to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).The regulator, for its part, has no mechanism to measure its performance.MBIE has outlined its responsibilities under its ‘strategic intentions’ for 2021 to 2025 as improving...
Property sponsored by
The name Manson has been associated with innovative property development in New Zealand for more than 40 years – delivering the most Green Star office buildings in NZ, and now we raise the bar even higher in green building quality.
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy

NZ declares national state of emergency as cyclone causes havoc

It's the third time in the country's history a national state of emergency has been declared.

Rebecca Howard 9:05am
Energy

Vector boss calls for a sector shake-up

Challenges in the energy sector mean it's time for a dedicated energy ministry.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

More Property

Property Exclusive

Du Val converts mortgage fund ahead of NZX float

Fund investors have been offered 1.25 times the value of their holding, the wrinkle being they'll have to wait for the public listing.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Property

National committed to housing intensification – Bishop

The party said it supports the supply-side responses to the housing crisis.

Oliver Lewis 13 Feb 2023
Infrastructure

Fletcher shares dive after earnings downgrade

Fletcher Building's first-half profit margin of 8.4% was down from 9.5% in the previous second-half year.

Jenny Ruth 13 Feb 2023
Infrastructure

Fletcher shares dive 5.9% after earnings downgrade

Fletcher Building is blaming bad weather in January and February for the downgrade.

Jenny Ruth 13 Feb 2023