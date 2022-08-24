Winton managed to beat its full-year revenue and net profit guidance amid a choppy and uncertain housing market environment – but saw a 36% plunge in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) from the previous year.

The residential property developer, which became dual-listed on the NZX and ASX last December after a significant capital raise, reported $159.5 million in revenue and delivered a net profit after tax (NPAT) of $31.7m for the full year ended in June.

This was a touch above the $158m revenue and $29.7m NPAT guidance the company had reaffirmed last December in its half-year results.

Ebitda was $45m – down 36% from the $70.4m in the previous period.

‘Tremendous shape’

Chief executive Chris Meehan said Winton was in “tremendous shape” and the company’s landbank had the potential to yield up to 6,896 units, which included 919 retirement living units.

“This strong full year performance reflects the underlying strength and resilience of the Winton business, which has been building over many years,” he said.

The company’s gross pre-sales book was sitting at about $662.2m in the 12 months ended June 30 and Meehan said this included cash of $204.8m on hand and “zero debt” on the balance sheet.

Due to the timing of development and construction programmes, Winton settled 19% fewer units than in the previous period and saw the cost of sales down 27% from the 2021 financial year.

Adding to the landbank

Winton said it made “significant” progress across its 14 master-planned neighbourhoods and 27 projects in the 2022 financial year. Projects included the development of the luxury Northbrook retirement brand which “continues to gather pace”.

It also made headway across the design and resource consent application stages for five villages in Auckland and across the South Island in Christchurch, Queenstown and Wānaka.

The property developer also “added to its landbank” by picking up a 5,000 sqm Wynyard Quarter site at Beaumont Street, Auckland, for its Northbrook Wynyard luxury retirement village.

A waterfront 1.2-hectare block within Wynyard Quarter, known as Pier 21 on Westhaven Drive, Auckland, has also been added to Winton’s portfolio.

Density development fund

Winton said the setting up of its $200m “medium density development” fund in partnership with Australian commercial real estate financiers MaxCap Group was waiting for Overseas Investment Office Approval (OIO).

The $200m fund will focus on buying and building townhouse and apartment developments throughout NZ's metropolitan centres, Winton said.

It’s expected to be the first of “various funds management initiatives” Winton will employ across different sectors of the property market.

2023 hopes

Despite the significant Ebitda loss, the company remained in high spirits about meeting its guidance for the 2023 financial year – but warned that the year-on-year growth the New Zealand housing market had been experiencing over the last few years was “unsustainable” going forward.

“We’ve seen residential inquiries and sales soften, but our long-term strategy of seeking pre-sales adds an important layer of resilience to our financial position,” Meehan said.

The company said it still expects to deliver $344.7m in revenue, $137.5m in Ebitda and a $98.8m profit in the 2023 financial year – subject to no material adverse changes or “unforeseen events”.

Meehan said about 84.8% in pre-sales of forecast 2023 financial year revenue had already been achieved.

The Winton board declared a 1.07 cent dividend per share for the six months ending June 30 – in line with what it forecast in December last year.

The company's shares were down 3.6% to $2.41 when early morning market trading opened today but the stock had only traded $217 dollars.