Wyborn emerges with stake in Rob Fyfe’s aluminium can startup

Rob Fyfe is fronting a sustainable canning plant. (Image: Getty)

Private family investment office Wyborn Capital has emerged as a substantial backer of Rob Fyfe-fronted sustainable aluminium canning startup Recorp.Fyfe unveiled plans in November for the $100 million-plus venture, with a canning factory slated for opening in early 2024 in South Auckland, with the capacity to produce 500 million of the most sustainable cans in the country every year. Recorp, which is chaired by Fyfe, would initially import cans with a higher percentage of recycled material than used by the current two manufacturers before...