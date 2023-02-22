Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Wyborn emerges with stake in Rob Fyfe’s aluminium can startup

Wyborn emerges with stake in Rob Fyfe’s aluminium can startup
Rob Fyfe is fronting a sustainable canning plant. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
Private family investment office Wyborn Capital has emerged as a substantial backer of Rob Fyfe-fronted sustainable aluminium canning startup Recorp.Fyfe unveiled plans in November for the $100 million-plus venture, with a canning factory slated for opening in early 2024 in South Auckland, with the capacity to produce 500 million of the most sustainable cans in the country every year. Recorp, which is chaired by Fyfe, would initially import cans with a higher percentage of recycled material than used by the current two manufacturers before...
Property sponsored by
The name Manson has been associated with innovative property development in New Zealand for more than 40 years – delivering the most Green Star office buildings in NZ, and now we raise the bar even higher in green building quality.
Listed Companies

Queenstown airport hands $6m windfall to council, Akld Airport

Queenstown Airport's passenger numbers are back to pre-covid levels.

Brent Melville 2:05pm
Property

Winton weathers storms, doubles half-year revenue

NZ's "poorly conceived" housing intensification plans have been exposed.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Infrastructure

Ebos lifts first-half profit 30%

The company’s net profit for the six months ended December rose to $132.2m.

Jenny Ruth 11:45am

More Property

Property

Winton weathers storms, doubles half-year revenue

NZ's "poorly conceived" housing intensification plans have been exposed.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Infrastructure

Metlifecare's property values rise further

Metlifecare's results were boosted by its February 2022 purchase of the six Selwyn Foundation retirement villages and it also bought two Christchurch villages in November last year.

Staff reporters 9:35am
Property

Cyclone and storms threaten to push record rents even higher, says Trade Me

Median weekly rentals for January hit a record high nationally, with Wellington being the most expensive.

Greg Hurrell 21 Feb 2023
Finance

New insurance claims service will help homeowners hit by disasters

The new service has been set up using learnings from successful initiatives in place after other natural disasters.

Jem Traylen 20 Feb 2023