One in five public servants say they’ve been bullied

Public service commissioner Peter Hughes says building a strong, positive workforce culture can help combat bullying and harassment. (Image: Public Service)

Just over one in five (22%) respondents to the Working in the Public Service study said they have been bullied in their work as a public servant in the past 12 months. About 5% of the sample reported being bullied “more frequently than now and then”, while for the remaining 17% it was a less frequent occurrence, although bullying by definition involves repeated behaviour rather than being a one-off.The study, conducted for BusinessDesk and the Institute of Public Administration New Zealand (IPANZ) by research agency Perceptive,...