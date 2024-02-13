Menu
'A lot of rubbish' in govt agency reporting: auditor general

Straight-talking: audito general John Ryan. (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 13 Feb 2024
Many government agencies are producing “a lot of rubbish” in their performance reporting, leaving ministers and the public unable to judge what they are achieving in practice, says the auditor general, John Ryan.Speaking at a public hearing of parliament’s finance and expenditure select committee on his office’s observations of the operations of the central government, he said many agencies were “quite dismissive” of the potential to report better.Asked by Labour’s finance spokesman, Grant Robertson, wh...
