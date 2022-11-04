See full details
Public sector

ACC's negative investment return still beats its benchmark

Greg Hurrell

Fri, 04 Nov 2022

ACC chief investment officer Paul Dyer. (Image: ACC)
Greg Hurrell
Accident Compensation Corp reported some of its worst investment returns for the June 2022 year, with an overall negative return of 9.2%.However, those losses were smaller than the minus 10.3% return of its benchmark, which the state-owned workplace insurer's investment team have managed to outperform in 28 of the past 30 years. Accident Compensation Corp's (ACC) chief investment officer, Paul Dyer, said that corresponded to about $500 million of added value.“The negative side was that we’ve had our worst absolute retur...

Markets market close
NZ share market moves higher into weekend
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

A2 Milk fell 1.5% to $5.90, after climbing 4.2% yesterday on the news it had secured approval to export infant formula to the United States.

Finance
Guess who? Spark's next chair already on board
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Sparks fly at the company's annual meeting in Auckland as shareholders grill the CEO and board members.

Law & Regulation
Takeover of would-be seabed miner almost complete
Ian Llewellyn | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

The deal involves the issue of about 180 million Manuka shares to the owners of the privately-held TTR, about 37.5% of Manuka’s fully diluted shares. The deal values TTR at around $50m.

