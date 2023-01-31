Menu
Commerce Commission asks for longer rollout of grocery competition rules

There's at least a million dollars a day in super-profits at stake in the grocery market (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
The Commerce Commission says supermarkets should be given more time to respond to new grocery competition laws currently being considered by parliament.As currently drafted, most of the Grocery Industry Competition Bill comes into force 14 days after it receives royal assent.Last week, the owner of the Countdown chain also told MPs it was concerned about the “truncated” timelines on the bill.Part of the bill is aimed at improving access to wholesale groceries to enable entry and expansion in the retail grocery market.The bill would...
