Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Public sector

Defence Force's readiness claims unreliable say MPs

Defence Force's readiness claims unreliable say MPs
Not enough people to fly helicopters is one of Defence's many issues. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 12 Mar 2024
MPs have questioned the New Zealand Defence Force’s capability, saying its performance measures and readiness claims are unreliable as it struggles with numerous issues, which means new ongoing operations could not be sustained. Parliament’s foreign affairs, defence and trade committee annual reviews of the Ministry of Defence and the NZ Defence Force (NZDF) raise several concerns, including funding, attrition rates and uncertainty about how much veteran support will cost.The committee highlighted how the NZDF said it achieved...
KiwiRail on the hook: ferry termination talks roll on
Infrastructure

KiwiRail on the hook: ferry termination talks roll on

Experts have reportedly briefed ministers on the wisdom of exiting empty-handed.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Bloomberg

One of the most infamous trades on Wall Street is roaring back

Known as short-volatility bets, they were a key factor in the stock plunge of early 2018.

Bloomberg 5:00am
One of the most infamous trades on Wall Street is roaring back
Technology

TikTok crackdown shifts into overdrive, with sale or shutdown on table

The former CEO of Activision has floated the idea of buying TikTok to potential partners.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
TikTok crackdown shifts into overdrive, with sale or shutdown on table

More Public sector

Hughes clues: the search for a new public service commissioner
Public sector Analysis

Hughes clues: the search for a new public service commissioner

There's no shortage of good candidates, but can the coalition agree on who to pick?

Jem Traylen 11 Mar 2024
Business payment register axed
Law & Regulation

Business payment register axed

The law set to come into force in May is being scrapped.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Mar 2024
Business of Government: a brave new digital world and more...
Policy

Business of Government: a brave new digital world and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 06 Mar 2024
School designers spend ‘relatively modest’
Infrastructure Exclusive

School designers spend ‘relatively modest’

Ministry of Education spent $467m on building design consultants between 2019 and 2023.

Cécile Meier 05 Mar 2024