Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Public sector

Hughes clues: the search for a new public service commissioner

Hughes clues: the search for a new public service commissioner
Peter Hughes retired as public service commissioner on Feb 29. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 11 Mar 2024
With four top vacancies to fill, the new government has a prime opportunity to stamp a new face on the public sector.The vacant roles are the heads of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFat), the Defence Force and the top job itself – public service commissioner.Soon after the election, the rumour mill was working overtime that Brian Roche was about to get the nod for the commissioner's role, and he did tell BusinessDesk he would be willing to do it if it was for a limi...
Simon Bridges likely NZTA chair
Politics

Simon Bridges likely NZTA chair

Former National party leader is understood to be the preferred candidate for agency role.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Councils' growth gripe

Councils face a conundrum of paying for growth or pausing progress.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Councils' growth gripe
Infrastructure

Funding roads of national significance

There's a big gap between leaked costings and funding set aside in a draft budget.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Funding roads of national significance

More Public sector

Business payment register axed
Law & Regulation

Business payment register axed

The law set to come into force in May is being scrapped.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Mar 2024
Business of Government: a brave new digital world and more...
Policy

Business of Government: a brave new digital world and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 06 Mar 2024
School designers spend ‘relatively modest’
Infrastructure Exclusive

School designers spend ‘relatively modest’

Ministry of Education spent $467m on building design consultants between 2019 and 2023.

Cécile Meier 05 Mar 2024
ComCom says Free Trade Act too lenient
Policy

ComCom says Free Trade Act too lenient

ComCom chair John Small told MPs the Fair Trading Act passed in 1986 was outdated.

Jem Traylen 01 Mar 2024