Public sector

Ministry of Education's $715k consulting bill for failed restructure

Ministry of Education's $715k consulting bill for failed restructure
The ministry hired HR, communications, "change" and legal contractors for its planned restructure. (Image: Getty)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Thu, 01 Aug 2024
The Ministry of Education spent $715,000 on contractors and consultants for its failed restructure.The Public Service Association (PSA) slammed the spending as “unreasonable and inappropriate”.“There is no reason for consultants to be used in any change proposal at the ministry. There is plenty of internal expertise including within the staff of the ministry.” Several agencies, including the Ministry of Education (MoE), restructured this year to reduce costs by up to 7.5%, as Finance Minister Nicola Willis requested...
