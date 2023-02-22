Menu
Oracle NZ cuts $8m deal with IRD only to find itself back in the gun

Transfer pricing is a tricky business. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
Oracle New Zealand cut an $8.1 million deal to settle a years-long dispute with the Inland Revenue Department over its cross-border transactions, only to find itself once again at odds with the tax authority. The local arm of the global software developer had been willing to let the courts decide its dispute over what the tax department deemed a $20.3m shortfall in tax paid – not including penalties – for the 2013, 2014 and 2015 tax years. Through those years, Oracle NZ’s tax expense was almost $3m. Oracle first ackn...
Media

Static year for NZME, with digital as the bright spot

Digital returns improved but operational costs, in particular wages and salaries, took a bigger bite out of the media company. 

Brent Melville 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Transport

Ports of Auckland turnaround delivers buoyant results

The port has hiked its full-year profit forecast to as much as $45m after a strong first half.

Oliver Lewis 9:00am

Finance

New insurance claims service will help homeowners hit by disasters

The new service has been set up using learnings from successful initiatives in place after other natural disasters.

Jem Traylen 20 Feb 2023
Economy

Govt feels pinch of rising rates, eyes cyclone bill

The finance minister says the crown finances are well-placed to cope with recent storms. 

Paul McBeth 16 Feb 2023
Breaking News

Govt kicks off rolling maul response to Gabrielle

The initiatives are the first of what will be a suite of measures. 

Staff reporters 13 Feb 2023
Public sector

Nats want median wage rule for work visas scrapped

A rule that migrant workers must be paid nearly $30 per hour is too blunt, say employers.

Jem Traylen 09 Feb 2023