Public service workers say focus is too short-term

Staff want to see more engagement between agencies. (Image: Getty)

Workers in the public service appear to be divided on whether they have enough time to devote to the important work of future-proofing the sector.The duty of stewardship is one of the core principles of the public service, put in place to ensure future challenges get enough attention.But stewardship is a complex topic.The other four statutory principles are described in the Public Service Act with fewer than 15 words each, but stewardship requires five separate bullet points. These make chief executives responsible for:The public service&#...