Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Public sector

Rob Campbell says neutrality rules will scare off board candidates

Rob Campbell says neutrality rules will scare off board candidates
Rob Campbell says there's a disincentive for "anyone of independent mind" to join a board. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 01 Mar 2023
Former Te Whatu Ora/Health NZ chairperson Rob Campbell says public service provisions on public neutrality are being interpreted incorrectly by the Public Service Commission (PSC).He says they could discourage independent-minded directors from joining public sector boards.“I think that if it is interpreted correctly, the code [of conduct] is okay. But the PSC has imposed a very narrow interpretation in this case,” Campbell told BusinessDesk.“For crown entity boards, the obvious danger is that, on a very narrow interpretation,...
Markets Market close

NZ market flat as last earnings results come in

Meridian edged up 0.8% to $5.35 after releasing its first-half result. 

Ella Somers 6:03pm
Property

Consents in decline as build projects past 'peak'

Off-the-plans buyers aren't keen to commit – and developers are pulling back.

Staff reporters 12:45pm
Business of Health Free

Rob Campbell's sacking a blow for an exhausted health sector

Health leaders say the hardworking chair of Te Whatu Ora will be hard to replace.

Cécile Meier 12:26pm

More Public sector

Climate Policy

Insurers call on government to seize the day

Insurers support an immediate managed retreat for recent flood victims.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Christchurch settles with Aon over $320m quake claim

Lyttelton Port similarly cut a quiet deal.

Paul McBeth 27 Feb 2023
Election 2023

Policy shops face another haircut under Nats

The National party says its government would be more disciplined and deliver better frontline service.

Jem Traylen 27 Feb 2023
Immigration

Cyclone recovery visa – is six months enough?

The government seeks to find people to assist with the cyclone recovery.

Jem Traylen 24 Feb 2023