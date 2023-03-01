Rob Campbell says neutrality rules will scare off board candidates

Rob Campbell says there's a disincentive for "anyone of independent mind" to join a board. (Image: NZME)

Former Te Whatu Ora/Health NZ chairperson Rob Campbell says public service provisions on public neutrality are being interpreted incorrectly by the Public Service Commission (PSC).He says they could discourage independent-minded directors from joining public sector boards.“I think that if it is interpreted correctly, the code [of conduct] is okay. But the PSC has imposed a very narrow interpretation in this case,” Campbell told BusinessDesk.“For crown entity boards, the obvious danger is that, on a very narrow interpretation,...