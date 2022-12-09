Menu
Science reforms a step in the right direction, say submitters

The Malaghan Institute is one of many organisations that submitted on Te Ara Paerangi. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 09 Dec 2022
The government’s Te Ara Paerangi white paper on science funding has been largely welcomed by the research community and others, but is seen as light on detail.The white paper released on Tuesday criticised the siloed and competitive structure of New Zealand’s Crown Research Institutes (CRIs) and called for a system to set national research priorities.The government planned to lift total science funding, including from the private sector, from 1.4% to 2%, although that will still be below the 2.5% Organisation for Economic Cooperatio...
